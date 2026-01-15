LSU Football Lands Commitment From Versatile Oregon Ducks Transfer After Visit

Oregon Ducks tight end Zach Grace has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a successful visit to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder is fresh off of his third season in Eugene where he has been utilized in multiple ways under Dan Lanning and Co. on both offense and special teams.

Grace took a redshirt year as a true freshman in 2023 prior to appearing in 10 games across his second season where he took 41 total snaps - including 20 in the backfield as a fullback.

The versatile weapon has become a talented blocking threat for the Ducks where he earned a 74.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus as he looks to compliment Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next fall.

LSU continues stacking weapons to the program's 2026 Transfer Portal haul that ranks No. 1 in America with Grace now adding to the group.

News: #LSU has landed a commitment from Oregon Ducks tight end Zach Grace.



The 6’3, 238-pounder has been used in multiple roles across his time under Dan Lanning.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. add the versatile weapon with 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after a visit to campus. pic.twitter.com/uJ4NYF1s9n — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 15, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Zach Grace's Instagram.

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: