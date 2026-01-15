LSU Football Lands Commitment From Versatile Oregon Ducks Transfer After Visit
In this story:
Oregon Ducks tight end Zach Grace has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a successful visit to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder is fresh off of his third season in Eugene where he has been utilized in multiple ways under Dan Lanning and Co. on both offense and special teams.
Grace took a redshirt year as a true freshman in 2023 prior to appearing in 10 games across his second season where he took 41 total snaps - including 20 in the backfield as a fullback.
The versatile weapon has become a talented blocking threat for the Ducks where he earned a 74.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus as he looks to compliment Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next fall.
LSU continues stacking weapons to the program's 2026 Transfer Portal haul that ranks No. 1 in America with Grace now adding to the group.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
