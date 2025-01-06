LSU Football Linked to a Pair of Sought-After Transfer Defensive Backs
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the country with 14 newcomers set to join the program in the coming days.
Kelly and Co. knew the NCAA Transfer Portal would be a critical piece in retooling the roster for the 2025 season where the program knocked it out of the park.
LSU holds the No. 1 portal class in America headlined by Florida State's Patrick Payton, Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane and Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, among several others.
The Tigers have brought in multiple recruiting classes under Kelly via the high school ranks with young pieces evolving in Baton Rouge, but the staff knew immediate impact veterans were of the utmost importance.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
Despite filling positions of need over the last 30 days via the free agent market, one position group remains a priority: The Safety Room.
LSU lost Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) along with Sage Ryan and Kylin Jackson to the Transfer Portal last month.
Heading into spring camp, the Tigers will have Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears, Austin Ausberry and Joel Rogers as the players competing for playing time at safety.
But Kelly and Co. have a plan in place as they look to boost the overall talent in the safety room while upping the competition level.
LSU will host a pair of coveted defensive back transfers for visits this week with both having experience at the safety position.
Pair of Defensive Backs Set Visits to LSU:
Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that will have a slew of schools in his ear. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
As just a redshirt-freshman in 2024, he shined for the Wolfpack. He will have multiple years of eligibility at his next stop.
LSU will bring him in for a visit where he is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Cooley will be a hot commodity in the portal market. He's set to visit Ole Miss and Kentucky as well this upcoming week as he navigates his portal process.
Keionte Scott: Auburn
LSU is set to host a transfer defensive back with SEC experience: Keionte Scott.
The Auburn transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
LSU could use the Swiss Army Knife in multiple ways, but it will be a battle for his services. Scott has wrapped up a visit with the USC Trojans and is currently on a visit with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
He will head to LSU on Monday for his visit with the Tigers, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
