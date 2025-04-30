LSU Football, Miami Hurricanes Battling for No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain linked to the No. 1 available safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program navigating a critical stretch this offseason.
Houston Cougars safety, AJ Haulcy, has been tied to LSU, Ole Miss and Miami during his recruitment process after entering the free agent market in April.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, Haulcy is beginning to make moves behind the scenes with the trio of programs turning up the heat for his services.
Last week, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels flew to the Lone Star State to check in with Haulcy for an in-person visit, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The Rebels have remained active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with multiple additions to the defensive backfield.
After visiting with Haulcy, the program then took UL-Monroe safety Wydett Williams Jr. in the portal class on Saturday after committing to the Rebels.
Could the addition of the coveted safety have Ole Miss take their foot off the gas for Haulcy? Time will tell.
All signs point towards an LSU Tigers versus Miami Hurricanes battle down the stretch for the sought-after defensive back.
Haulcy is coming off of a multi-day stay in Coral Gables this week where he had the chance to check in with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes staff.
The Hurricanes took Haulcy across Miami, met up with iconic rapper Rick Ross and more during his 48-hour stay in the Sunshine State.
But Haulcy is yet to commit to Miami as it currently stands.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers' opportunity to get the Houston safety trending in their direction. No visit is set as it currently stands, but the program will certainly be pushing for an in-person meeting.
LSU entered the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal with a focus on both the defensive tackle position and safety room.
After addressing the defensive tackle room with a commitment from South Florida's Bernard Gooden, all focus is now on safety.
Haulcy is the top priority for the Tigers, and with the Miami Hurricanes sending shockwaves during his recent visit, it'll be an intriguing battle down the stretch.
