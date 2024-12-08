LSU Football Named a "Team to Watch" for SEC Transfer Wide Receiver Barion Brown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the regular season last weekend following a 37-17 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 30.
From there, the portal entries began with redshirt-freshman quarterback Rickie Collins revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge after two seasons.
Then came a pair of wide receivers in reserve Landon Ibieta and starting wideout CJ Daniels electing to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
Daniels' loss, to this point, has been the most impactful with the savvy veteran looking to be an integral piece to what the Tigers' passing game does in 2025.
Now, it adds another portal need for the program.
With the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opening for business on Monday, Dec. 9, LSU will be active in several areas, including at wide receiver.
A Name to Know: Kentucky's Barion Brown
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest once officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Another Key Name to Watch: Micah Hudson
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado.
Rivals isn't the only outlet reporting LSU is in for the Hudson Sweepstakes.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that LSU will be a team to watch for during Hudson's Transfer Portal process.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for business on Dec. 9 where players can begin having dialogue with programs and set up visits. It will close on Dec. 28.
For Brian Kelly and LSU, it's clear the program will be in search of a true WR1 this offseason with Kyren Lacy departing for the 2025 NFL Draft along with starting wide receiver CJ Daniels entering the portal.
LSU will certainly be one of several programs in contention for Hudson's services, but it'll be a battle against the heavy-hitters in the Transfer Portal.
