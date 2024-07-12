LSU Football Newcomer Profile: OL Coen Echols Looking to Learn From the Upperclassmen
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis continues stockpiling talent in the trenches with another freshman looking to make a name for himself in Baton Rouge: Coen Echols.
The Lone Star State lineman arrived in Louisiana as an early-enrollee in January and was immediately thrust into snaps during spring camp.
A 6-foot-3, 310-pounder with impressive upside, the four-star prospect took reps with the second-team offensive line at times.
Now, he continues rolling through his first offseason in Death Valley with the program turning to him to take backup center snaps.
With the departure of Charles Turner, LSU's starting center a year ago, sophomore stud DJ Chester has taken over as the new starter.
Chester has been a leader for the offensive line as he shifts focus towards first-team reps, but Echols will be a player the Tigers fall back on if need be.
He dominated at the high school level against rigorous Texas talent and will now look to earn backup center duties during his freshman campaign in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers return four starters from a season ago up front headlined by potential first round draft pick Will Campbell, but Davis and the LSU staff have made sure to load up on talent for the future of the program.
Echols will be a contributor in the future with year one providing an opportunity to learn from savvy veterans Campbell and Emery Jones, among others.
The LSU Bio:
"One of the top offensive line prospects in Texas as a senior in 2023 … Rated with 4-stars and listed as the No. 40 overall prospect in Texas … Ranked No. 15 at his position nationally in the On3 composite … Two-year starter on offensive line for Katy … Played tackle as a junior before shifting to center as a senior … As a junior, helped power an offense that averaged 380.7 yards per game and 8.3 yards per rush."
The Other Head-Turning Freshman Offensive Lineman: Weston Davis
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis has proven to be a recruiting guru, and after prized prospect Weston Davis committed to the Tigers in the 2024 cycle, it gave Davis a five-star signee for the third straight year.
[Weston] Davis, a Texas native, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU late in the recruiting cycle after the Tigers put all hands on deck down the stretch.
The LSU staff, spearheaded by [Brad] Davis, made the trip to Beaumont (Tex.) in October for a face-to-face visit with Davis. Shortly after, the decision was made.
Davis pledged to LSU.
The No. 3 offensive tackle in America joined a 2024 recruiting class that was in need of a major splash. Then, LSU received the exclamation point to the previous cycle.
The Top 20 prospect in the country had remained committed to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M since the summer, but LSU’s coaching staff continued chipping away to push for the coveted offensive lineman.
In December, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder put pen to paper with the Tigers then reeling in a five-star offensive lineman in the last three recruiting cycles with Will Campbell (2022) and Lance Heard (2023).
It became as big of a move on the recruiting trail as LSU could have made last year as Kelly and Co. continue making moves in order to bolster this roster for the long haul.
For Davis, he's been in Baton Rouge since January after enrolling early and has already taken strides in the right direction after adding over 25 pounds, according to a source.
He'll take a back seat approach during his freshman campaign and learn from a savvy, experienced offensive line group headlined by future first round pick Will Campell.
LSU returns four starters from a season ago on the offensive line and Davis has an opportunity to learn from the best in America.
He's impressed so far and has the chance to be up neext for a program that is churning out offensive line talent routinely.
