LSU Football Next Head Coach Betting Odds: Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall Among Leaders
Brian Kelly is officially out as the head coach in Baton Rouge with the program relieving him of his duties on Sunday night.
The Tigers fell to 5-3 this season and 2-3 in SEC play following a home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games. The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
Now, the rumor mill is officially swirling in Baton Rouge with multiple potential candidates being linked to the job.
On Monday, BetOnline revealed the betting odds for a flurry of current and former coaches.
The LSU Head Coaching Betting Odds:
- Jon Sumrall [Tulane]: +150
- Joe Brady [Buffalo Bills OC]: +200
- Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]: +400
- James Franklin [Ex-Penn State HC: +600
- Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]: +800
- Jeff Brohm [Louisville]: +1200
- Brent Key [Georgia Tech]: +1400
- Jimbo Fisher: +1800
- Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]: +2000
- Marcus Freeman [Notre Dame]: +2500
"We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," Woodward said.
“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time. I urge all in the LSU community to continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they compete the rest of the season.”
