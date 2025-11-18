LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorite Emerges As Lane Kiffin Rumors Swirl
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the rumor mill swirling surrounding the program's coaching search after parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
After relieving Kelly of his duties last month, the gig in Baton Rouge immediately became one of intrigue with the "coaching search committee" navigating the process of finding a new decision-maker.
LSU elevated Verge Ausberry to full-time athletics director after parting ways with Scott Woodward with a committee now in place:
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.
LSU's search caught fire on Monday as the program's push for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took center stage.
Officials in Baton Rouge sent a private jet to Oxford to pick up Kiffin's ex-wife Layla, and members of the family to tour the city on Monday.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, multiple reports then came out stating that [Layla] Kiffin took trips to both Gainesville (Fla.) and Baton Rouge (La.) across a 24-hour stretch.
LSU and Florida are the pair of SEC programs intensifying their pursuit Kiffin as they look to lure him out of Oxford.
For LSU, the program is reportedly offering a "blank check" to the Rebels shot-caller in hopes of getting him to the Bayou State, but he's remained mum on his future.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But there are other potential candidates on the docket. Which names are in the race, according to BetOnline, for the LSU Tigers gig?
The LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Kenny Dillingham – 3/1
- Nick Saban – 4/1
- Jon Sumrall – 10/1
- Joe Brady – 13/2 (+650)
- Lane Kiffin – 7/1
- Dan Lanning – 7/1
- Marcus Freeman – 10/1
- Eli Drinkwitz – 25/1
- Clark Lea – 12/1
- James Franklin – 14/1
- Brent Key – 16/1
- Jeff Brohm – 33/1
- Jimbo Fisher – 33/1
- Lincoln Riley – 45/1
- Alex Golesh – 50/1
- Dan Mullen – 50/1
- Dabo Swinney – 50/1
- Jon Gruden – 50/1
As the LSU coaching search intensifies this month, all eyes remain on Kiffin as a top target with the rumor mill swirling surrounding which decision-maker will be next in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.