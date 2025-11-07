LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: Three Potential Candidates Emerging as Favorites
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, but the buzz this week has surrounded what's transpired off the field for the program.
From hiring a new university president to elevating Verge Ausberry as the full-time athletics director, it's been a chaotic week in Baton Rouge.
Now, with the program finding "alignment" as the coaching search committee comes together, the group has been finalized.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the Board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of Athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletics Director
University President Wade Rousse has also joined the search committee after being elected to his new position on Tuesday.
With the group put together, all focus now shifts towards the vetting process as the program begins narrowing focus on its candidates.
It's no secret the top target on LSU's board will be Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as he emerges as the hottest name across this year's coaching carousel, but the Florida Gators also remain a school to monitor.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida has the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" if he were to depart Oxford this offseason.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leave," Finebaum added, "Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
Kiffin is the betting favorite for the Florida Gators job while coming in with the second-best odds for the LSU Tigers job. This week, BetOnline updated their list with multiple names emerging.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
Among the names in the Top-10 includes James Franklin (+700), Kenny Dillingham (+2000), and Jeff Brohm (+2800).
The LSU coaching search has already seen multiple twists and turns with potential candidates Brent Key [Georgia Tech] and Kenny Dillingham [Arizona State] revealing intentions to return to their current schools in 2026.
Along with Key and Dillingham, the door has been shut on a potential return of Nick Saban after athletics director Verge Ausberry silenced the rumor mill this week.
“No way he’s coming back to football. That’s not gonna happen. I think that has run its course,” Ausberry said in an interview with ESPN Radio.
In what is set to be a fascinating coaching search for the LSU Tigers, the vetting process continues with the program set to begin conducting interviews as things ramp up in the coming weeks.
