LSU Football Offensive Line Transfer Expected to Make Instant Impact for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program reconstructing the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
After adding 18 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kelly and Co. will have multiple players preparing to make an instant impact for the Tigers.
The Bayou Bengals wrapped up Spring Camp in April following a 15-plus practice slate with the program seeing a unique blend of returning talent and fresh faces take the field.
There remains one group of intrigue heading into Phase II of the offseason: Offensive line.
LSU will be replacing four starters from the 2024 season with the lone returning piece coming in redshirt-sophomore DJ Chester.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
For Thompson, the Northwestern transfer arrived in Baton Rouge midway through Spring Camp while finishing up academic obligations at his former University.
A player who ran with the second-team during Spring Camp, the current expectation is that Thompson is with the starters come Fall Camp in August.
Now, he's been labeled as an offensive transfer that will make an immediate impact in 2025 for LSU, according to 247 Sports' Cooper Petagna.
"Just turn on Thompson's tape against Michigan," Petagna said. "He went up against a top-five pick in Mason Graham and a top-15 pick in Kenneth Grant with no issues. Thompson played exceptionally well at the guard spot. He's a really big piece for LSU, who beat out Tennessee for his services.
"LSU lost Will Campbell and Emery Jones at tackle. Who steps in? A talented but inexperienced Tyree Adams and a talented but inexperienced Weston Davis.
"If it does not go well in Week 1 against Clemson, you could see LSU say, 'Pull the rip cord and we're going to throw Thompson at right tackle.' That's their break-glass-in-case-of-emergency guy, but I love this kid on the interior."
LSU has multiple newcomers preparing to take that next step in Baton Rouge with Thompson preparing to showcase his talent in the Southeastern Conference.
"Paul (Mubenga), DJ (Chester), Coen Echols, you know, obviously (Josh) Thompson, those four guys in particular, (Bo) Bordelon, five. We've got five, six guys that can compete in there and help us win. We're just going to have to find out what the right combination is," Kelly said last Saturday.
"After the game, I said it wasn't really about who's the starter. It's about what's going to be the best five. What that combination is. We can get to the best five. That's easy. Let's get them in there and really develop them.
"I think what we feel like we leave the spring with is really good depth. We're going to have great depth on the offensive line. Now it will be about who are those starting five? And that will be established as we go into preseason camp."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.