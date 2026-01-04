LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Battling For Elite Top-30 Transfer Wide Receiver

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to host Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown for a visit to Baton Rouge on Sunday, according to On3 Sports.

Brown checks in as a Top-150 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 28 rated wide receiver, with Kiffin and Co. battling multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination where the LSU Tigers will be battling the Ohio State Buckeyes for his services this month.

He's expected to be in Baton Rouge on Sunday and Monday prior to taking a trip to Columbus for a visit with Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff after.

NEWS: Old Dominion transfer WR Tre Brown has locked in visits to LSU and Ohio State, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’s set to be in Baton Rouge today and tomorrow and will visit Ohio State on the 6th and 7th



A 3rd visit is still TBDhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS https://t.co/mtaH5x6iGo pic.twitter.com/8TUvdYGlno — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

LSU is coming off of landing the program's first Transfer Portal addition in wide receiver Jackson Harris - a Hawaii standout - on Sunday morning.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin and Co. remain active in the Transfer Portal market with Harris coming in as the first commitment with more wide receivers on the program's radar.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris.



The Top-50 wide receiver locks in his pledge to Lane Kiffin while on a visit to Baton Rouge.



Harris is fresh off of a strong 2025 campaign after totaling 49 receptions for 963 yards + 12 TDs.



Big move. pic.twitter.com/l6pVIAiAOZ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 4, 2026

Now, all eyes are on the remainng two weeks of the portal window with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge looking to assemble a "championship-level" roster.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

