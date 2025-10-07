LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Shake Up National Title Odds
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to get back on track in Week 7 with an SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks just days away from kicking off in Tiger Stadium.
After navigating an open date this past week, Brian Kelly and Co. have pressed the reset button with an opportunity to get the offense clicking down the stretch of the 2025 season.
The Tigers opened the season riding a four-game winning streak, but a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels immediately stole headlines with the offense struggling in Oxford.
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday.
"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.
"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
Now, with the program's goals remaining right in front of them despite one loss, the LSU Tigers are still in the National Championship hunt.
BetMGM has released the updated National Championship Odds with the Bayou Bengals in the race,
The National Title Odds: Week 7 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+425)
2. Oregon Ducks (+500)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+700)
4. Miami Hurricanes (+800)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (+1000)
6. Oklahoma Sooners (1500)
7. Texas Longhorns (+1600)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+1800)
9. Texas A&M Aggies (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2500)
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in as National Title contenders, but with matchups against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M to round out October, the program can get back in the conversation in the blink of an eye.
No. 11 LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for an SEC matchup against the Gamecocks with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
