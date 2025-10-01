LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Missouri Tigers Among Nation's Top Defenses in 2025
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) suffered the program's first loss of the season in Week 5 after a 24-19 loss to Lane Kiffin and the red-hot Ole Miss Rebels.
Behind an abysmal showing on offense, and an uncharacteristic first half from the defense, the Bayou Bengals fell to 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play with the loss.
In terms of the LSU offense, the 2025 season has been a struggle. The Tigers are among the nation's worst units with 27.0 points per game and less than 110 rushing yards a night - which places LSU at No. 121 in the country.
“Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better,” Kelly said on Saturday following the loss to Ole Miss. “Every player on offense has got to play better.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open.
"Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays. And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball.
“I mean, the quarterback is going to get micro-managed when you lose games. I get that. Look, all I can tell you is, you know, he’s healthy. And, you know, again, I think he would tell you, just like Tyree Adams would tell you, just like Chris Hilton would tell you, Bauer Sharp would tell you. We need to play better and more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.
“I don’t want to go too long on the answer, but this is not a Garrett Nussmeier problem. This is an entire football team of guys doing their job at a higher level.”
With that being said, it's been the LSU defense that has kept the program afloat in 2025 under coordinator Blake Baker.
Through five games, the "Bayou Bandits" have given up only 293.0 yards per game, 84.4 rushing yards per game and 12.2 points per contest.
The 12.2 points ranks LSU among America's best in the statistical category with the defense holding down its end of the bargain this season.
The Top-10 Defenses in America:
*Note: This is for teams with five games played, according to ESPN.*
1. Missouri Tigers
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Toledo Rockets
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Iowa Hawkeyes
6. Vanderbilt Commodores
7. LSU Tigers
8. Utah Utes
9. East Carolina Pirates
10. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The LSU Tigers have seen significant production, but without complementary football in 2025, it's been a challenging first five games despite a 4-1 record while remaining in the Top-15.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
