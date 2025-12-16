LSU Football, Oregon Ducks Among Early Teams to Watch for Elite Transfer Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in the market for a quarterback with the program currently sitting with one scholarship signal-caller heading into the offseason.

Garrett Nussmeier is set to depart Baton Rouge as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft while redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley stepped away from the program in November; leaving the program with Michael Van Buren as the lone scholarship quarterback on roster.

Kiffin has been labeled a quarterback guru where he routinely elevates the play of his signal-callers, and with a lack of depth on roster, it's clear the LSU Tigers will be searching for at least two this offseason.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Is there a quarterback that the LSU Tigers are already being linked to?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is officially out as the signal-caller of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are among the early teams to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports.

Kiffin and Co. are in need of a program-changing quarterback, and in a market that is set to be filled with top signal-callers, Leavitt will be one to monitor.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16 with the two-week stretch set to be a critical timeframe for the LSU Tigers as roster reconstruction begins in Baton Rouge.

