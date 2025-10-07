LSU Country

LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns Looking To Cause Chaos in Week 7

Brian Kelly and Co. look to wake America up once again, multiple programs looking to solidify College Football Playoff chances.

Zack Nagy

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) scrambles with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) scrambles with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to put America back on notice in Week 7 with the program set to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of a two-week stretch where the program fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 followed by an open date in Week 6.

Now, it's about getting back on track, finding complementary football, and playing a complete game against the Gamecocks as SEC play ramps up down the stretch in 2025.

"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday.

"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."

With a win in Week 7, the LSU Tigers could catapult their status to a Top-10 team once again and boost their odds in the National Championship race, but other programs are also looking to stir the pot.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will square off against the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7 with Brent Venables' crew making its way to the Lone Star State.

Texas Longhorns Football.
Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks out of the tunnel with Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A game that will have lofty College Football Playoff implications on the line, the Red River Rivalry will once again be must-see television on Saturday despite the Longhorns suffering a pair of early-season losses.

The "Game of the Week" heads to Eugene (Ore.) in Week 7 with the Ducks set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Top-10 matchup.

Another showdown that will surely have College Football Playoff implications, Dan Lanning and Co. will look to make a statement with College GameDay heading to town.

Oregon Ducks Football.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's another loaded College Football Playoff slate in Week 7 with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks looking to stir the pot and create chaos once again in the College Football Playoff race.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival

LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift

LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football