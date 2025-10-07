LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns Looking To Cause Chaos in Week 7
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to put America back on notice in Week 7 with the program set to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of a two-week stretch where the program fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 followed by an open date in Week 6.
Now, it's about getting back on track, finding complementary football, and playing a complete game against the Gamecocks as SEC play ramps up down the stretch in 2025.
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday.
"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.
"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
With a win in Week 7, the LSU Tigers could catapult their status to a Top-10 team once again and boost their odds in the National Championship race, but other programs are also looking to stir the pot.
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will square off against the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7 with Brent Venables' crew making its way to the Lone Star State.
A game that will have lofty College Football Playoff implications on the line, the Red River Rivalry will once again be must-see television on Saturday despite the Longhorns suffering a pair of early-season losses.
The "Game of the Week" heads to Eugene (Ore.) in Week 7 with the Ducks set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Top-10 matchup.
Another showdown that will surely have College Football Playoff implications, Dan Lanning and Co. will look to make a statement with College GameDay heading to town.
It's another loaded College Football Playoff slate in Week 7 with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks looking to stir the pot and create chaos once again in the College Football Playoff race.
