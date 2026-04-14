LSU Football Practice Report: Position Battles Brewing, Newcomers Making Impact

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers took the practice field in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning to open Week 4 of Spring Camp as the program continues navigating offseason work.

In what became a strong day for the purple and gold, Kiffin provided the media with a full practice viewing across individual works, 7-on-7 drills, and a live team period as scrimmaging took place on the ponderosa.

"We may put together teams that win in different styles, and we've done that before. If we were to play right now, we'd play to our defense," Kiffin said last week.

"Because we have some great defensive players that are playing really well. Until the offense comes along. But we're not playing right now."

Kiffin and Co. are winding down Spring Camp in Baton Rouge. What were the takeaways from Day 10 on Tuesday?

The Practice Report: Day 10 Edition

No. 1: Cornerback Depth Takes Hit

LSU Tigers cornerback Aidan Anding will miss the remainder of the offseason - along with the 2026 season - after suffering a torn Achilles during last Saturday's practice.

The sophomore defensive back had primarily been working with the second-team where he was coming off of a strong Saturday practice after logging a pair of interceptions, but he's now out for the foreseeable future.

What does it mean for the cornerback room? Next man up. LSU worked with DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland as the first-teamers - as it has been all offseason - while Ja'Keem Jackson and Michael Turner Jr. worked with the second-team. TurnerJr. replaced Anding.

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Ty Benefield.



The Boise State transfer remains the talk of the town in Spring Camp amid a breakout offseason in Baton Rouge.



DC Blake Baker continues working closely with Benefield this offseason: pic.twitter.com/wlKJyRAw24 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 14, 2026

No. 2: 7-on-7 Work

- Husan Longstreet received a pair of drives during Tuesday's practice where he connected with Jayce Brown over the top for a 50-plus yard touchdown.

- Longstreet went 8-for-12 on the day in 7-on-7 work with multiple connections with Brown as the two develop rapport.

- Landen Clark also received work with the first-team where Brown was a constant factor during 7-on-7 action - where the two connected on a pair of passes.

- LSU linebacker Zach Weeks came up with a strong pass breakup where he could have made the interception, but continues being all over the place during live work.

- Clark and Eugene Wilson connected on a pair of explosive plays - tallying 20-plus yards on one drive.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers inked the No. 4 DL in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The 6’0, 279-pounder has quickly emerged as a freshman to watch heading into Year 1.



Now, Kiffin has given his stamp of approval.



“He’s caused havoc. He’s going to be a great player.” pic.twitter.com/QJSV1rUMag — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 14, 2026

No. 3: Wide Receivers Emerging

If one were to ask which wide receivers could be the "starters" as it currnetly stands, Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, and Jackson Harris are the three names I would circle as the standouts to this point.

Watkins, an Ole Miss transfer, has familiarity in the offense and continues handling reps in the slot as an elite weapon for the Tigers during Spring Camp.

For Brown - who is emerging as WR1 - and Jackson, the pair of boundary wideouts have been consistent during Spring Camp as lethal weapons.

Tre Brown and Eugene Wilson are also blossoming into critical players for the Tigers as Spring Camp rolls on - along with Roman Mothershed as a 6-foot-5 red-zone threat. A loaded receiving corps in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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