LSU Football Predicted to Land $72 Million Coach Amid Battle With SEC Rivals

The LSU Tigers coaching search has seen multiple twists and turns this week, but it's clear Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the No. 1 target on the board for the program.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing.
LSU and Florida have emerged as the pair of SEC programs that are looking to lure Kiffin out of Oxford, and as a decision nears, the Ole Miss administration has released a statement.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
The decision to set a timeline for after the Egg Bowl next Saturday came after a meeting with Kiffin and Ole Miss officials in Oxford.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, predictions are coming in for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with CBS Sports weighing in on the subject.
"While it is unlikely there will be definitive clarity before next Saturday, numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach," CBS Sports wrote.
"To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal. Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision."
The betting odds for Kiffin, according to Kalshi's prediction machine, also favor the LSU Tigers as a decision date nears.
The Kalshi Odds: LSU Tigers Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 76 percent
- Joe Brady: 6 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 5 percent
Now, with eight days until Kiffin goes public with a decision, the LSU Tigers have positioned themselves well for the coveted head coach, but it remains uncertain what his next move will be.
