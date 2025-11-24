LSU Football Predicted to Name Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin As Program's Next Head Coach
The LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the administration in Baton Rouge puts the final touches on the contract offer, according to multiple reports.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth on the horizon, but Kiffin's future in Oxford remains in question.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as the two schools to watch with the program in Baton Rouge gaining "confidence" with a decision timeline in place.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has weighed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as LSU looks to reel in the most popular coach on this year's carousel.
McShay's Prediction:
"On Monday, I thought he was going back to Ole Miss," McShay said of Lane Kiffin during a stream on his personal YouTube channel. "I no longer think that’s the case. I think he will be the next head coach at LSU."
"I do want to say this, though, and I want you to just hear me when I say this: I don’t think he’s made a decision," McShay emphasized. "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I want you to really hear that. I don’t think Lane has actually made a final decision," he told his co-host.
"Unfortunately, it’s public and unfortunately, it’s Lane, and he kind of can’t help himself with some things," McShay lamented.
"I think I know family matters more to him now than it ever has in his life — his wellness and the things he’s done to get to where he is."
Now, as Kiffin mulls over his options, the LSU Tigers remain the program to watch with a decision set to go public on Saturday.
