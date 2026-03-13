LSU Football, Auburn Tigers Set To Host Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman on Major Visits

McDonough (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson has locked in six official visits for this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to host the fast-rising prospect in the coming weeks.

Jackson checks in as the No. 9 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings this offseason following a strong junior campaign in Georgia.

The 6-foot-8, 297-pounder has since seen his recruitment explode with the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Auburn Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, extending offers his way.

"Jackson is one of the most intriguing two-way linemen in the country, standing in at nearly 6’8 and 300 pounds. His long-term future is likely on the offensive side, but schools are recruiting him as a prospect who can play on either side at the next level," Rivals wrote of Jackson's game.

"Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State are programs he is looking to get to this spring, while the Gators, North Carolina and Georgia Tech have already set official visit dates."

The coveted Peach State offensive lineman has now locked in an official visit schedule for this spring with multiple programs on the docket as contenders emerge, according to 247Sports:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: April 10

- LSU Tigers: April 17

- Florida Gators: May 28

- North Carolina Tar Heels: June 5

- Georgia Bulldogs: June 12

- Auburn Tigers: June 19

Newly-minted Top247 offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson has scheduled six official visits.@KennJack55



He breaks down each of those options ahead of a busy spring and summer.



🏈 https://t.co/NT0JTEIE5N pic.twitter.com/zziPt6faKi — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) March 12, 2026

Jackson has six multi-day stays on the docket for this offseason with Kiffin and offensive line coach Eric Wolford now surging for the talented Georgia prospect after locking in an official visit of their own for April 17.

Georgia has emerged as Jackson's "dream school" where he opened up on the offer as his recruitment explodes - also locking in an official visit with the hometown program.

“Man, it was one of the most exciting moments in my life,” Jackson told Dawg Nation. “That was my dream school. It has always been my dream school. I was raised on Georgia and then hearing about them wanting me? Crazy. It was just crazy.”

Now, as the massive 6-foot-8, 300-pounder navigates his recruitment this offseason, the Bayou Bengals will get a chance to roll out the red carpet for the Peach State standout.

