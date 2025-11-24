LSU Football Quarterback Doubtful Against Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
After capturing back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Western Kentucky, the LSU Tigers will look to carry their momentum into Week 14 with an opportunity to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is getting back in a groove for the Sooners where he will be presented with the chance to lift his program to a critical win as LSU looks to crush their postseason hopes.
But LSU is set to be without a critical component to the program's offense.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be listed as doubtful in Week 14 for the final regular season game of his career with the Tigers.
"LSU will likely start Michael Van Buren at quarterback again when the Tigers face No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt posted on Sunday night. “Garrett Nussmeier hasn’t played since Nov. 8 due to an abdominal injury.”
The Tigers have rolled with Michael Van Buren under center where he has taken starting reps for LSU in Nussmeier's place.
Van Buren has led the Tigers to a pair of victories over both the Razorbacks and the Hilltoppers. He is 46-for-73 (63%) for 423 yards - averaging 211.5 yards between the two games, with two touchdowns and an interception.
All signs point towards Nussmeier's career in Baton Rouge ending while he looks to nurse a nagging abdominal injury - shifting his focus to 2026 NFL Draft preparation.
“I don’t know if you guys had a chance to see him on the sideline," LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said last week. "I was so proud of him and his leadership - how he stood by his teammates, how he encouraged Michael through the duration of the game as well - as the entire offense and defense.
"He delivered in a way that was so monumental in the psyche of our team - that even though he was down, he was not out.
"His contributions were significant for the morale of our football team, for the mindset of our football team - to say that he played courageously throughout the year is probably an understatement.”
