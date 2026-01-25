LSU Football Receives Stunning Landing Spot in 'Way-Too-Early' Top-25 Rankings

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program quickly landing back in the national spotlight under new leadership.

After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, LSU officials targeting Kiffin as the No. 1 target with the deal getting over the finish line on Nov. 30 after he arrived in the Bayou State.

Since then, the LSU Tigers have assembled a new-look coaching staff, landing a pair of five-star signees in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, and inked an all-time great Transfer Portal Class.

Kiffin has showcased the effort he's preparing to put in across his time as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers with the program's championship expectations rising heading into Year 1 of his tenure.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, as the offseason rolls on following Indiana's National Championship win on Monday, the "way-too-early" rankings are being revealed with Fox Sports the latest outlet to drop a Top-25 poll.

LSU landed at No. 13 with the program looking to be a Top-10 team in America once the first AP Poll is revealed ahead of the 2026 season

"LSU head coach Lane Kiffin landed his quarterback of the future in former Arizona State starter Sam Leavitt, giving the Tigers a key piece for the 2026 season. With Blake Baker coordinating the defense, Kiffin’s Tigers should enter the year with every intention of earning a College Football Playoff invitation," Fox Sports wrote.

Kiffin and Co. landed behind:

- No. 1: Indiana Hoosiers

- No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

- No. 3: Oregon Ducks

- No. 4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

- No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels

- No. 6: Texas Longhorns

- No. 7: Miami Hurricanes

- No. 8: Georgia Bulldogs

- No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies

- No. 10: BYU Cougars

- No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores

- No. 12: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Now, all eyes are on the 2026 season with Kiffin and Co. looking to make a statement across his first season as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals this fall.

