LSU Football Releases Uniform Combination for Week 14 Matchup Against Oklahoma
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday for an SEC showdown against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.
It'll be "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge with LSU taking the field in the regular season finale.
For the final time, LSU running back Josh Williams, defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones and offensive lineman Miles Frazier, among several others, will lace up their cleats in Death Valley.
Specifically in the running back room, Williams detailed that the group is in good hands down the line with position coach Frank Wilson at the helm.
"They're in great hands. Coach Frank is an amazing coach, not only in the running back room with the X's and O's but almost like a father figure, making sure you're in class and whatever you need he's going to help. He's a very genuine guy," Williams said on Tuesday.
LSU enters Saturday's contest as six-point favorites against the Sooners with the chance to end the regular season on a positive note.
A look into the game information, Brian Kelly's thoughts and the uniform combination for Week 14 in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-218)
- Oklahoma: (+180)
Over/Under: 47
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Thoughts:
“Incredibly talented football team. They’ve got a fantastic roster. Coach [Brian] Kelly is one of the best coaches in college football. He has a fantastic staff and really good players," Venables said of LSU. "I got a lot of people I can brag on, but I don’t want to do that right now and take me out of this great moment we’re in right now.
"It’s going to be a great challenge in one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in all of college football. I’ve never been there. I was hoping and praying and doing my rain dance for no night game, but no such luck.”
Brian Kelly's Mindset in Week 14, Slowing Down the Sooners:
Containing Jackson Arnold:
“[Arnold] is an outstanding quarterback that can throw it, but he rushed he rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries,” Kelly said. “Everybody here knows our history with the quarterbacks that run the football. That will be a challenge for us.”
Closing Out SEC Play on a Positive Note:
“I think you’ve gotta look at it from a perspective of ‘Where are we relative to the season?'” Kelly said. “We’ve made really good progress and then we have three games where, take the Alabama game out of the mix. If you take the three games that we had a lead going into the fourth quarter, then you know a lot more about yourself. You need to finish and close games. We didn’t finish and close games or we could’ve been 9-1.
“So part of it is having the confidence to know that you can go and win games in the SEC and they certainly can. They’ve won a lot of games. Regardless of the three-game losing streak, they’ve won 11 of their last 15 games. They’ve won 15 out of 16 night games. So this is a team that has repeated winning. So you talk about that during the week and you go back and prepare and they did and they came out and they played with a lot of confidence.”
The Uniform Combination:
The LSU Tigers will wear alternate jersey's for the fifth time this season as opposed to the classic uniform combination. It will be a white helmet, purple jersey and white pants for the Bayou Bengals this weekend.
LSU returns to action on Saturday night against the Sooners with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
