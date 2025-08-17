LSU Country

LSU Football Rival, SEC Powerhouse Loses Star Running Back to Injury in Camp

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have been fortunate from an injury perspective in camp, one SEC foe down a starting running back.

Zack Nagy

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) rushes against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) and safety Sage Ryan (3) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) rushes against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) and safety Sage Ryan (3) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Week 3 on Saturday night.

The Bayou Bengals simulated a night game in Tiger Stadium in a scrimmage setting with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer with kickoff less than two weeks away.

For LSU, the program has been fortunate during Fall Camp when it comes to the injury bug, but a Southeastern Conference foe hasn't been as lucky.

On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide worked through a scrimmage in Tuscaloosa with a critical component of the offense going down with an upper-body injury.

Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller suffered an injury and will miss the program's season opener against the Florida State Seminoles, according to head coach Kalen DeBoer.

There is no timetable set for a return after undergoing a procedure on Saturday night.

"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined," DeBoer said.

Alabama Crimson Tide Football.
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Miller enjoyed his best season in 2024 after earning the starting role and finishing with 145 carries for a team-best 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be without their starting running back for the season opener against Florida State with the program looking to bounce back from a 9-4 season in 2024.

Alabama recently named redshirt-junior Ty Simpson the starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt-junior has patiently waited his time to lead the Crimson Tide with the staff now handing him the keys.

Alabama Crimson Tide Football.
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rolls out and throws with Mercer Bears defensive lineman Andrew Zock (94) pressuring him at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images

“Ty is an accurate passer,” DeBoer said in July at SEC Media Days. “He throws a catchable ball and I think that’s so key. Whether it’s down the field, whether it’s crossing routes, quick outs, comebacks? I mean, he throws a catchable ball, one that’s easy to receive as a receiver. "

You can throw it hard, you can throw it soft and it doesn’t mean it’s always easy to catch. And so, he does that.”

Simpson beat out five-star freshman Keelon Russell and Washington Huskies transfer Austin Mack to win the starting job.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting

LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback

No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football