LSU Football Rival, SEC Powerhouse Loses Star Running Back to Injury in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Week 3 on Saturday night.
The Bayou Bengals simulated a night game in Tiger Stadium in a scrimmage setting with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer with kickoff less than two weeks away.
For LSU, the program has been fortunate during Fall Camp when it comes to the injury bug, but a Southeastern Conference foe hasn't been as lucky.
On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide worked through a scrimmage in Tuscaloosa with a critical component of the offense going down with an upper-body injury.
Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller suffered an injury and will miss the program's season opener against the Florida State Seminoles, according to head coach Kalen DeBoer.
There is no timetable set for a return after undergoing a procedure on Saturday night.
"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined," DeBoer said.
Miller enjoyed his best season in 2024 after earning the starting role and finishing with 145 carries for a team-best 668 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be without their starting running back for the season opener against Florida State with the program looking to bounce back from a 9-4 season in 2024.
Alabama recently named redshirt-junior Ty Simpson the starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season in Tuscaloosa.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt-junior has patiently waited his time to lead the Crimson Tide with the staff now handing him the keys.
“Ty is an accurate passer,” DeBoer said in July at SEC Media Days. “He throws a catchable ball and I think that’s so key. Whether it’s down the field, whether it’s crossing routes, quick outs, comebacks? I mean, he throws a catchable ball, one that’s easy to receive as a receiver. "
You can throw it hard, you can throw it soft and it doesn’t mean it’s always easy to catch. And so, he does that.”
Simpson beat out five-star freshman Keelon Russell and Washington Huskies transfer Austin Mack to win the starting job.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.