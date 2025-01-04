LSU Football Running Back Caden Durham Makes History in True Freshman Campaign

#LSU RB Caden Durham wrapped up Year 1 in Baton Rouge with 753 rushing yards + 6 touchdowns.



He’s the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.



Durham added 260 receiving yards + 2 TD in his rookie campaign.



1,013 all-purpose yards in Year 1. pic.twitter.com/gDlJF28oOi