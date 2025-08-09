LSU Football Running Back, Louisiana Native Suspended From Team After Arrest
LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to university police on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for him on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to WAFB News.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, signed with the LSU Tigers last December as a headliner in the program's 2025 Recruiting Class.
The Bayou State native flashed as a junior in 2023 after rushing for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned first-team 5A All-State honors.
Now, the freshman running back has turned himself in on accessory charges, according to multiple reports.
According to WAFB News, Lindsey "is accused of allowing two teenagers wanted on second-degree murder charges to stay at his dorm on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge earlier this year.
"The suspects, 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Riverbend Building of the Nicholson Gateway dorms on Monday, August 4, 2025."
WAFB News also added that, "His defense lawyer, Kris Perret, said even though Lindsey is now facing a criminal charge, Lindsey was unaware that those individuals were wanted for murder and was at football camp as this all played out."
“At this time, guys, we are cooperating with LSU PD,” Perret said. “My client maintains he’s fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straightened out pretty quick, and that’s all we have to say at this point. We will have more later.”
Now, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate, Lindsey has officially been suspended from team activities until the matter is resolved.
Lindsey, Caden Durham, Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson have primarily made up the running back rotation during Fall Camp across the first nine days.
Durham has taken a majority of first-team reps while Berry and Jackson compete for second-team duties this offseason.
Now, as Fall Camp continues, LSU will be down to three scholarship running backs with Durham, Jackson and Berry competing for significant reps in Baton Rouge.
