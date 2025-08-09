LSU Football Running Back, Prized Texas Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
LSU running back Caden Durham took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after emerging as a critical component to the Tigers' offense.
The youngster's rise began in Week 3 against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road where he put the Southeastern Conference on notice.
“A freshman working through that transition of understanding the playbook and the nuances of playing the game,” Brian Kelly said of Durham in 2024.
“Just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in South Carolina, he made it happen. He’s earned it through an opportunity that was given to him.”
Durham capped off his first season with the program logging 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
The youngster also tallied 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
It was a year that rewrote the history books for Durham. He became the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
Now, after a breakout freshman season, Durham is carrying his momentum into his first full offseason with the program.
The Texas native is fully healthy after recovering from a foot injury he battled through during the 2024 season.
"I'm really pleased with Caden and Kaleb, Kaleb's had a great camp. You know, he's 230 plus pounds. He's physical. He's smart. It's just about getting into game situations where he makes good cuts and good decisions," Kelly said this week.
"Caden's healthy. I think the two young players, (JT) Lindsey and (Harlem) Berry are going to contribute this year as well. We talked about Ju'Juan as well. So we think we've got great depth at the position."
For Durham, the lead back for the Tigers, all eyes are on the Lone Star State prospect with an opportunity to continue making a name for himself with LSU.
The sophomore running back has run with the first-team during Fall Camp where he will play a key component this upcoming season.
