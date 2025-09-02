LSU Football's Brian Kelly, Clemson's Dabo Swinney Exchange Jabs at Weekly Pressers
No. 3 LSU remains in headlines after taking down the Clemson Tigers this past weekend at Memorial Stadium in a 17-10 win.
For the LSU Tigers, the victory snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 1 contests with the program getting over the hump in a Top-10 clash.
Leading into the matchup, there was significant buzz surrounding the season-opening game, and with the showdown now in the rearview mirror, the jawing has continued.
During Dabo Swinney's weekly press conference, he indicated both programs didn't play well and that the LSU Tigers got over the hump down the stretch.
“After that first run, they ran for just 2.8 [yards per carry] and that’s a physical group,” Swinney said. “That’s a very smart quarterback and that is a back. They’re going to be a problem and they’ve got some explosive dudes. It was a hell of a game, down to the last play.
"Right out of the gate. It’s like getting the final exam day one of class, they made a 65 and we made a 58. Neither one of us was great.”
Brian Kelly's weekly press conference was just moments later with LSU's shot-caller jabbing right back at Swinney and Co. - stating the Bayou Bengals "dominated" Clemson in the second half.
“I thought we dominated them in the second half, so he’s either a really nice grader for giving himself a 58 or he’s a hard grader on us, or he didn’t see the second half which may have been the case. Maybe he didn’t want to see the second half.
"This is all in the past. We’re much more focused on Louisiana Tech to be quite honest with you and Clemson is a darn good football team. That’s a top-notch team and they’re going to be in the hunt for the playoffs and we hope we are too, but it was only one game.
"I don’t know if he’s a hard grader or an easy grader, but I like the way we played in the second half.”
LSU now begins the season 1-0 for the first time since 2019 with the program set to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the home opener at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
