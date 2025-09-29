LSU Football's Brian Kelly Defends Garrett Nussmeier, Eyeing Growth Within Program
No. 13 LSU will go back to the drawing board after a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels with all eyes on the team-wide growth the program can make across the final seven games of the season.
With only one loss on the resumé to this point, the Bayou Bengals' goals remain in front of them, but it will take improvement in multiple facets in order to get back on track.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been the center of attention after the Tigers' loss to No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday.
From the injury buzz swirling on social media to uncharacteristic mechanics, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite has looked off across the first five weeks of the 2025 season.
Following LSU's loss on Saturday, Kelly took the podium to defend Nussmeier - circling team-wide growth as the most important piece while not pinning it on one player.
Brian Kelly's Take: Team-Wide Improvement is a Must
“I mean, look. Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has got to play better. And then we have to be more consistent on defense. I mean, there’s not one guy that you will point out and go, ‘Well, that was the reason why we lost’. There’s many, many players that have to play their best when their best is needed,” Kelly said.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays.
"And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball, where they did very very well completing the deep ball.”
“I mean, the quarterback is going to get micro-managed when you lose games. I get that," Kelly added. "Look, all I can tell you is, you know, he’s healthy.
"And, you know, again, I think he would tell you, just like Tyree Adams would tell you, just like Chris Hilton would tell you, Bauer Sharp would tell you. We need to play better and more consistent on the offensive side of the ball."
No. 13 LSU will utilize a bye week prior to returning to action on Oct. 11 against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 at Tiger Stadium.
