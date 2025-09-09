LSU Football's Brian Kelly Raves About a Five-Star True Freshman, Louisiana Native
The LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 running back in America when Metairie (La.) St Martin's Episcopal five-star Harlem Berry put pen to paper with the program last December.
Berry, the top-ranked overall prospect in Louisiana, officially made the move to Baton Rouge in January after enrolling early with the program.
Since then, he's showcased what made him such a dynamic weapon on the prep scene as both a pass catcher and elite runner of the football.
Berry caught LSU head coach Brian Kelly's attention in Spring Camp, but the coaching staff knew to continue working with the youngster and not throw him in the fire just yet.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Now, after Berry's first full offseason with the LSU program, he's added 20 pounds to his frame and looks the part for the Tigers.
After taking just one snap against Clemson in Week 1, Berry stole the show with arguably the highlight of the night in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.
The Louisiana native broke off a tackle with a spin before shaking the defensive backs with his twitchy athleticism where he then turned up the field for a 43-yard gain in the second half.
Berry would end the night with 56 total yards on six carries with the showing catching Kelly's attention.
The showing required Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson to have a discussion about getting Berry on the field more as a true freshman.
“He required a conversation. Running the football is so much more about getting to the next level and making guys miss and he did a great job," Kelly said on Monday.
"He extended a play. We knew he was talented, but this is much more about catching up to the system we run, protections out of the backfield, right reads, but it required a conversation that this is a guy we have to keep an eye on.”
There remains question marks in LSU's run-game, but with Berry quickly ascending, the Tigers could utilize the youngster moving ahead in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.