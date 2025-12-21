LSU Football's Five-Star Freshman Among Top Prospects in the Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will have all hands on deck in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the new-look coaching staff ready to reconstruct the roster across the two-week stretch.

Once Kiffin made the move Baton Rouge, he cited the financial alignment the program has as a part that paved the way in his decision-making process.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, LSU will have a treasure chest full of roster cash in order to retool the roster with Kiffin and Co. ready to be big spenders in the Transfer Portal.

But LSU is also seeing several departures this month with the portal set to open, but none other than former five-star prospect Carius Curne - a member of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

But with Davis departing the program after the Texas Bowl after new head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Kentucky's Eric Wolford as the offensive line coach on his staff, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

It's the first significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Now, Curne comes in as the No. 8 overall transfer in the free agent market with multiple SEC schools getting in on the action already after expressing interest.

