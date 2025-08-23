LSU Football's Full 2025 Schedule Predicted By ESPN's Computer Model
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2025 season with a redesigned roster after hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
After adding 18 newcomers via the free agent market, retaining both Garrett Nussmeier and Harold Perkins, and making multiple staff hires, expectations are rising in Baton Rouge.
LSU will open the the season with a Week 1 clash at the Clemson Tigers in a matchup that is already beginning to generate significant buzz.
What are the Bayou Bengals' chances next Saturday on the road? What are the chances LSU handles business this season in order to reach the College Football Playoff?
Below is a look into LSU's week-by-week percentage to win ahead of the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Matchup Predictor.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
at Clemson (Aug. 30) - 46.2 percent chance to win
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - 97.4 percent chance to win
Florida (Sept. 13) - 57.5 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 99.0 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 42.3 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 56.7 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 70.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 54.4 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 27.2 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 97.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 54.9 percent chance to win
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are favored in nearly every game this season besides matchups against the Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide.
OC Joe Sloan's Take: Garrett Nussmeier's Growth
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
