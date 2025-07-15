LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Arch Manning
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the main stage on Monday at SEC Media Days with Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Hilton and Whit Weeks representing the program.
Nussmeier became only the third quarterback in LSU history to make two appearances at SEC Media Days, joining Jordan Jefferson (2010-11) and Zach Mettenberger (2012-13).
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
Nussmeier is in the driver's seat as the top signal-caller in the conference, but the buzz surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is significant.
Over the summer, Nussmeier and Manning roomed together at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana where the two developed a deeper relationship.
"I love Arch. He's a great dude, great player. I'm excited for him. Went through a similar experience I had to go through in waiting for your time and waiting for your opportunity," Nussmeier said at SEC Media Days.
"I think that he's very prepared, obviously comes from a very prestigious family who understands the game very well. More than most, obviously.
"But I'm very excited for him. I think he's going to do very well. His mindset is great. He doesn't feel like he's earned anything, even though I believe he already has because of the type of player he is. So I'm excited to watch him go prove it. And I'm really rooting for him."
Both Nussmeier and Manning are two quarterbacks atop the Heisman Trophy preseason conversation, 2026 NFL Draft boards and more with the pair of leaders set to battle it out for the top spot this upcoming season.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.