LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Receives Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of Season
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with all eyes on the veteran signal-caller heading into the 2025 season.
After working through his first year as the starting quarterback for the Tigers in 2024, Nussmeier will look to make a statement this fall.
The Louisiana native will have an opportunity to carry his success from last season where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller this offseason after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Nussmeier is at the forefront of Heisman Trophy conversations, 2026 NFL Draft talk and College Football Playoff dialogue heading into the 2025 season.
Now, he's receiving impressive comparisons to NFL quarterbacks ahead of this fall.
Which signal-callers does Nussmeier remind NFL experts of? It isn't just one, but multiple players heading into the year.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Chimes In: “I don’t have a clean one-to-one comparison, but I do see elements of three different quarterbacks I’ve studied over the years,” Jeremiah wrote.
“Nussmeier’s movement and delivery are reminiscent of Tony Romo. His touch and deep-ball trajectory/accuracy gave me some Andy Dalton vibes. His competitive nature and physical frame compare favorably to Brock Purdy.
“Nussmeier’s not a perfect match for any of those three players, but it feels like he comes from the same quarterback family. He might not be their brother, but he could be their cousin … or nephew!”
Nussmeier has shown shades of [Tony] Romo, [Andy] Dalton and [Brock] Purdy with NFL Draft gurus salivating at the potential he attains.
There's been a trend in Baton Rouge across the last few years with both quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow elevating their game to new heights in their second seasons as the starter for LSU.
Daniels and Burrow both took home a Heisman Trophy while propelling their statuses to first round draft selections.
For Nussmeier, he's looking to carve his own path.
“I’m Garrett Nussmeier,” Nussmeier said at the Manning Passing Academy last week. “I’m not Jayden Daniels, I’m not Joe Burrow – I’m Garrett Nussmeier. So I’m going to be the best Garrett Nussmeier I can be and hopefully, it’s enough for the LSU Tigers.”
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.