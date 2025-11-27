LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: Tigers Trending for Lane Kiffin As Search Heats Up
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford as the program intensifies its pursuit down the stretch.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender in 2025, but with Kiffin non-committal to the university, his future has overshadowed the historic campaign.
Now, the LSU Tigers have swooped in as a legit contender in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" alongside the Florida Gators with both programs battling the Ole Miss Rebels for his services.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But the decision will have to wait until Saturday after Kiffin sat down with Ole Miss officials last week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, the latest betting lines are in favor of the LSU Tigers to win out in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as a decision looms in the coming days.
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: -165
- Eli Drinkwitz: +400
- Kenny Dillingham: +600
- Joe Brady: +850
- Jon Sumrall: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: -125
- Lane Kiffin: +175
- Eli Drinkwitz: +475
- Jon Sumrall: +700
- Brent Key: +100
The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending LSU's Way
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: 67 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 14 percent
- Joe Brady: 10 percent
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: 36 percent
- Lane Kiffin: 36 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 12 percent.
Nick Saban's Advice to Kiffin:
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs. So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”
“I know in Lane’s situation, every coach wants to coach their team. I mean, it is really, really hard to up and leave your team (during the season),” Saban continued. “And I gave a big speech about this last week on GameDay about the calendar should be set up so that every coach can finish the season with his team.
"That’s good for the players, and it’s good for the team. And the circumstances in college football right now don’t really allow that to happen because of when the transfer portal hits, when Early Signing Day hits, and you’re still playing games and trying to get into the Playoffs and you’ve got all these things to deal with.
“Hopefully maybe we’ll take some of these changes and put them on a calendar where it’s better for the players and you don’t have all these guys getting fired five games into the season.”
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.