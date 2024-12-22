LSU Football's Three Biggest Needs Remaining in the Transfer Portal Market
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have retooled the roster this month after adding 13 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point.
The plan all along was to be "very aggressive" in December and the program has done just that during the first two weeks of the portal window.
“We’ll be very aggressive,” Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. “I think everybody that’s followed us knows that we weren’t very aggressive in the transfer portal [last offseason]. We put together a defensive line using minimal resources. We’ve really put ourselves in a position — and I’ll use this term loosely — to stay well under the cap, so we could be quite aggressive this year.
“And we will be very aggressive in that area, as well as bringing in 16 mid-years (early enrollees from the high school class). We’re gonna have 16 mid-years. We think that the program in terms of the culture and the standards are such that we can do that now, where we can bring in 16 freshmen and maybe one of, if not the largest, transfer portal classes as well.”
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
Now, with several positions of need filled, there remain units that the program will still look to add bodies to.
The Three Biggest Needs Remaining:
No. 1: Safety
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety this month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
No. 2: Offensive Lineman
LSU has already signed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore going public with a decision on Saturday, but the job isn't finished in this area.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with Campbell and Jones out, veteran guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier depart the program after exercising all of their eligibility.
LSU will return key pieces in Weston Davis, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga, among others, but going and getting a savvy veteran is a must.
The Tigers will be in search of an offensive tackle, it would appear, now that Moore is in the fold as a signee in the portal haul.
There is a sense of urgency here for LSU after hosting a pair of coveted offensive linemen this week in Northwestern's Josh Thompson and Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe. Now, it's a matter of the program locking in on their priority targets.
No. 3: Tight End
LSU has already signed Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp to the portal haul after he quickly became the first transfer to put pen to paper with the program, but one body just isn't enough for this position group.
The Tigers have lost Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal) already this offseason; leaving LSU with Trey'Dez Green as the lone scholarship tight end for the bowl game.
LSU will bring in Sharp along with 2025 signee JD LaFleur this offseason, which will give the program three tight ends, but finding an additional body will be a key piece to monitor.
Green and Sharp have proven hands. In 2024, the Oklahoma transfer led the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards. For Green, he's a surefire weapon in the receiving game.
Will LSU look to add a second tight end via the NCAA Transfer Portal? Time will tell.
Honorable Mention: Defensive Tackle
LSU has retooled the defensive line this offseason with four additions after a trio of edge rushers (Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn and Jimari Butler) signed with the program along with Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell.
But Mitchell is the lone defensive tackle LSU will bring in through the portal as it stands.
The Tigers bring back Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux as the building blocks from 2024, but another body will be a key piece to monitor for this program.
