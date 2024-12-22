LSU Football's Three Biggest Needs Remaining in the Transfer Portal Market

#LSU has completely retooled the defensive line this month.



Transfers:

- Patrick Payton: No. 1 EDGE

- Jack Pyburn: No. 6 EDGE

- Jimari Butler: Top 20 EDGE

- Sydir Mitchell: Coveted DT



Key returnees include D. McKinley, A. Breaux, G. Reliford + J. Guillory.



The Bo Davis effect. pic.twitter.com/QFmFj0oH4P