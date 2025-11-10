LSU Football's Top Head Coach Target Addresses Rumor Mill, Outlines Timeline
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic season in Baton Rouge with the program falling to 5-4 on the year after a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut, the Bayou Bengals dropped a 20-9 contest in Tuscaloosa, but the major buzz surrounds the future of the LSU Tigers.
It's no secret the program is in a vulnerable place, but with the university hiring a new president while elevating interim athletics director Verge Ausberry to the full-time roll, there is "alignment" being created.
LSU is ramping up its efforts in the coaching search process as the committee works through the vetting process while potential candidates get thrown in the mix left and right.
Despite the outside noise, it's clear the LSU Tigers are targeting Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season."
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
On Monday, Kiffin addressed the coaching carousel and his timeline on making a decision - whether it be Ole Miss, Florida or Ole Miss - the three-team battle that has been created this fall.
Lane Kiffin Addresses the Rumor Mill:
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
Among the names in the Top-10 includes James Franklin (+700), Kenny Dillingham (+2000), and Jeff Brohm (+2800), according to last week's BetOnline odds.
As the Tigers continue the coaching search, all eyes remain on Kiffin and his next move with a three-team battle emerging.
