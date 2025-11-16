LSU Football's Top Head Coach Target Makes Statement on Future Amid Coaching Carousel
The coaching carousel is in full swing this fall with the LSU Tigers joining the party in late October after relieving head coach Brian Kelly of his duties in Baton Rouge.
As the coaching search ramps up in the Bayou State, social media is swirling with potential candidates being thrown in the mix left and right.
But one thing is certain for the LSU Tigers: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is a top target for the program with the administration eyeing the Magnolia State shot-caller.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs looking to lure the Rebels' decision-maker out of the Magnolia State.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
For Kiffin, he's remained mum on the subject this fall with Ole Miss within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth after moving to 10-1 on the season following a win over Florida on Saturday night.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
But Kiffin made a new statement on Saturday night following the win over Florida:
“I love what we’re doing here,” Kiffin said. “Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and what they did today.”
It's no secret the coaching carousel is scorching hot for the LSU Tigers, and with Kiffin among the program's top targets, all eyes remain what the Ole Miss decision-maker will do in the future.
