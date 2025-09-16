LSU Football Safety Dashawn Spears Earns National Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU safety Dashawn Spears picked up a national honor on Tuesday following his two-interception performance in the 20-10 win over Florida.
A day after earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Spears has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.
It’s the second time this year an LSU defensive back has been recognized as a national award winner. Cornerback Mansoor Delane earned Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honors for his play in the win over Clemson in week 1.
Spears, a sophomore from Denham Springs, had interceptions in the first and third quarters as the Tigers picked off a total of five Florida passes in the victory. Spears’ first quarter interception stopped a Florida drive at the LSU 26-yard line.
"His performance tonight has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact," Kelly said on Saturday.
He returned his third quarter interception 58 yards for a touchdown, extending No. 3-ranked LSU’s lead to 20-10. Spears added two tackles in the contest as LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) held Florida scoreless in the second half in running its winning streak to six straight dating back to last season.
Through three games, LSU’s defense is allowing only 9.0 points and league-best 56.0 rushing yards a game. In 31 possessions, LSU had limited its opponent to only three touchdowns and has allowed only four trips inside the redzone.
"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC," Kelly said.
"Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group."
2025 LSU Football Honors
Clemson
QB Garrett Nussmeier – Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, SEC Offensive Player of the Week
CB Mansoor Delane – Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
C Braelin Moore – SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Florida
S Dashawn Spears – SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.