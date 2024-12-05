LSU Football Safety, Former Coveted Prospect Entering the Transfer Portal
LSU safety Kylin Jackson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports revealed on Thursday.
Jackson, a Louisiana native and former four-star prospect, will be a hot commodity in the portal market with immense potential.
In two seasons with the program, Jackson played in 17 games with the Tigers - primarily on special teams - while recording five total tackles.
He redshirted in his first season with the Tigers in 2023 while battling the injury bug, but will be a player programs are willing to take a "gamble" on.
Jackson signed with the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M and a myriad of other top programs out of high school.
He's the second local standout to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday; joining former four-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
Jackson is the seventh member of the 2024 roster the enter the Transfer Portal to this point.
The LSU Transfer Portal Departures (7):
- Rickie Collins: Redshirt-Freshman Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Redshirt-Sophomore Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Senior Wide Receiver
- Jordan Allen: Redshirt-Sophomore Safety
- Da'Shawn Womack: Sophomore Defensive End
- Shelton Sampson: Redshirt-Freshman Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Redshirt-Freshman Safety
LSU is expected to lose double-digit members of the 2024 roster to the NCAA Transfer Portal as the coaching staff looks to reconstruct the roster for next season.
The Biggest Surprise: Starting WR CJ Daniels
LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU this season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.
Now, he'll depart Baton Rouge after one season where he will look to find a new home for his final season of eligibility.
