LSU Football Safety, Louisiana Native Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Brian Kelly and Co. are fresh off of an SEC win in Week 3, sophomore safety earns Player of the Week honors.

BATON ROUGE – A pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, propelled LSU safety Dashawn Spears to SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday.

Spears, a sophomore from Denham Springs, had interceptions in the first and third quarters as the Tigers picked off a total of five Florida passes in the 20-10 victory.

Spears’ first quarter interception stopped a Florida drive at the LSU 26-yard line.

He returned his third quarter interception 58 yards for a touchdown, extending No. 3-ranked LSU’s lead to 20-10. Spears added two tackles in the contest as LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) held Florida scoreless in the second half in running its winning streak to six straight dating back to last season.

"His performance tonight has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact," Kelly said on Saturday.

Through three games, LSU’s defense is allowing only 9.0 points and league-best 56.0 rushing yards a game. In 31 possessions, LSU had limited its opponent to only three touchdowns and has allowed only three trips inside the redzone.

"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC," Kelly said.

"Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group."

The SEC honor is the first of Spears’ career.

2025 LSU Football Honors

at Clemson
QB Garrett Nussmeier – Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week; SEC Offensive Player of the Week
CB Mansoor Delane – Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
C Braelin Moore – SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

vs. Florida
S Dashawn Spears SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions heading to Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.

