LSU Football Secures Commitment From Prized Florida Transfer Jack Pyburn
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Florida transfer Jack Pyburn, he announced via social media on Monday morning.
Pyburn, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators.
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Now, Sunshine State native heads to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Billy Napier's program in Gainesville.
Pyburn is the second defensive lineman to commit to the purple and gold this offseason after Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler revealed his pledge to the program on Saturday night.
The EDGE Signee: Jimari Butler
Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU.
Butler, a native of Mobile, Ala., joins the Tigers after twice being named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll as well as earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2023.
He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5). He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
The Total Transfer Additions (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Florida
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
The "Surprsing" Addition: Michael Van Buren
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren on Sunday, he announced via social media.
The coveted quarterback earned the starting job in 2024 as a true freshman for the Bulldogs where he tallied 1,886 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns in nine games.
After one season in Starkville, Van Buren elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of Power Four programs expressing interest in the SEC starter.
Now, after one week in the college version of "free agency," Van Buren has made his move: He'll join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season.
Van Buren is rated as the No. 10 quarterback in the Transfer Portal where he will provide LSU with a critical backup quarterback behind returning starter Garrett Nussmeier.
Nussmeier revealed his intentions to stay in Baton Rouge for the 2025 season this week, but with a razor thin room for the Tigers, Van Buren's commitment is a big one for the program.
Now, LSU adds the prized transfer with SEC experience as a true freshman.
