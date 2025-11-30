LSU Football Sending Two Planes To Pick Up Lane Kiffin As Tigers Gain Momentum
The LSU Tigers are gaining momentum in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes with the administration in Baton Rouge working towards a deal with the Ole Miss head coach.
In what has become a battle between LSU and Ole Miss, there's confidence brewing in the Bayou State that the program has his commitment, according to Yahoo Sports.
Kiffin is reportedly eyeing a move to the LSU Tigers, but if he were to depart Ole Miss, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff - causing a deay in the official decision, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening, but with Ole Miss remaining unwilling to let him coach in the College Football Playoff, it's become a stalemate.
With Kiffin stating his intentions to depart Ole Miss, the Rebels administration has starting vetting candidates to replace the current shot-caller.
"AD Keith Carter has already began engaging with candidates, notably Jon Sumrall & Alex Golesh," Yahoo Sports wrote. "However, Florida pivoted from Kiffin to Sumrall, as reported Tuesday at Yahoo. Gators are believed to have a deal in principle. Final decision Sunday."
Now, there's buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers with officials in Baton Rouge sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday to pick up Kiffin and his family as the two sides work towards a deal, according to Yahoo Sports.
"LSU executives and Lane Kiffin's reps held a call after the Tigers game at OU to continue solidifying the deal with travel plans: The university is sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday for Kiffin, his family & others," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
As the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" inch closer towards a winner landing his signature, the LSU Tigers hold all the momentum heading into a decision.
