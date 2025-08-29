LSU Football Set To Honor Hurricane Katrina Anniversary in Matchup Against Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a Top-10 matchup against Clemson to open the regular season.
After months of buildup this offseason, Kelly and Co. will debut a reconstructed roster after attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to revamp the program.
LSU will have all eyes on the showdown as they suit up for the matchup, but there will be a twist to the Tigers' uniforms.
The program will honor the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina this weekend with decals on the back of each helmet ahead of the Week 1 matchup.
On Aug. 29, 2005 — exactly 20 years ago today — Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana.
"Katrina’s winds, rains, floodwaters and aftereffects killed nearly 1,400 people across the South; more than 600 went missing," according to Yahoo. "Only the Galveston, Texas, hurricane of 1900 and the Lake Okeechobee, Fla., hurricane of 1928 are known to have claimed more lives."
Now, 20 years later, the state of Louisiana still feels the aftermath of the natural disaster with locals honoring the anniversary.
LSU Football will now do the same ahead of the program's Week 1 matchup against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Experts Picking Against the LSU Tigers: Joel Klatt Weighs In
"Cade Klubnik and this Clemson team largely has stayed out of the portal," Klatt said. "This is a team that Dabo Swinney has famously built from within. He has not gone that modern style of building from the portal, and it's paid off because they've got a lot of returning starters back; 16 of them for this Clemson team. I think they're going to be a heck of a team."
"Clemson's defense wasn't up to par last year. They brought in a new defensive coordinator, Tom Allen. He was the coordinator at Penn State. He comes in, he's trying to shore things up for a defense that has eight starters back. Plenty of star power.
"You've got Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Avieon Terrell, Sammy Brown. Clemson had three of the top 10 players in my list in all of college football in Woods, Parker and Cade Klubnik."
"My pick is going to be Clemson in this one. I think that they win it, somewhere around 27-21. Clemson covers the 3.5 and they get a giant win over LSU to start the year."
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.