LSU Football Set to Start a Five-Star True Freshman Against Texas A&M Aggies
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with a Top-25 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies up next on the docket.
After suffering a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in Nashville, Kelly and Co. are eyeing an opportunity to get back in the win column in Week 9.
"Our guys are certainly in a position to do something great here in Tiger Stadium, that is beat the No. 3 team in the country," Kelly said this week. "Our focus is squarely on doing that for four quarters, playing the type of football necessary to beat a top three team.
"Practice yesterday, loved our energy and enthusiasm. Really pleased with the mindset of our team and the opportunity that lies in front of them."
No. 20 LSU will have to adjust the starting lineup against the Aggies with changes set to be made to the offensive line.
In Week 8 against Vanderbilt, LSU starting left tackle Tyree Adams went down with an ankle injury early in the first quarter where he remained sidelined.
Kelly and Co. turned to versatile offensive lineman DJ Chester to handle the left tackle duties for the final three quarters of action.
Now, with less than 48 hours until kickoff in Tiger Stadium, Kelly has revealed that the LSU Tigers will be without Adams for the foreseeable future.
The Louisiana native underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle where the hope is that Adams can return by the end of the season.
With Adams out, Kelly announced that five-star true freshman Carius Curne will earn the start this Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Curne started at right tackle against the Ole Miss Rebels in his first career start where he'll now be thrown in the fire once again.
Curne will be alongside RT Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
The elite offensive lineman out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle immediately became a headliner in the LSU Tigers' class where he enrolled early in January to take part in Spring Camp.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge during the spring where he immediately turned heads with his sheer size and strength.
Now, he's making an impact for the Tigers where he'll earn his second career start on Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies.
