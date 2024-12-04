LSU Football Signs the No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana, Prized Recruit JT Lindsey
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey bypassed Texas commit James Simon after becoming the No. 2 ranked running back in the Bayou State.
Now, LSU is loaded for the future at the position with both Berry and Lindsey on board.
After the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood backing off of his LSU commitment last week, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot with programs pursuing LSU's other pledges.
That included Lindsey who quickly received phone calls from other top schools.
Lindsey confirmed last week to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
Now, it's official. He's put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
Lindsey joins Harlem Berry as the pair of coveted running backs to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.
No. 1 Running Back in America Signs with LSU:
The paperwork is in. LSU has officially signed the No. 1 running back in America with Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star putting pen to paper on Wednesday morning.
Berry, the No. 1 player in Louisiana, will make his way to Baton Rouge as the highest ranked running back since Leonard Fournette 10 years ago.
It's a monumental day for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program winning out for the Bayou State star.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder took Louisiana by storm during his prep career and will now look to carry the momentum over to Baton Rouge.
“We’re real excited,” Berry’s father told On3 Sports. “We can’t wait to make this thing official. The LSU staff has made this whole experience unforgettable for our family. Harlem is ready to show up and show out.”
Berry verbally committed to position coach Frank Wilson and Co. on Jan. 3 with the Louisiana native remaining locked in with the Tigers ever since.
He's stayed loyal to his pledge, visited Baton Rouge routinely and how now made things official after putting pen to paper.
The Scouting Report:
On3 Sports' Take: "Harlem Berry is the most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game. He possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills. He transfers his outstanding top end speed onto the field in a functional way and is a threat to take it to the house on any touch. For a young back, he displays outstanding vision, reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. He has the ability to run through contact and shows balance that belies his size. During the summer prior to his senior season, he showcased advanced pass catching skills and could legitimately line up at receiver. — Cody Bellaire, On3 National Scout
