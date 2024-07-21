LSU Football: Sophomore Cornerback Arrested in Baton Rouge
LSU sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano has turned himself in to authorities after being accused of video voyeurism, according to multiple reports. WAFB first reported the news.
"Toviano is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, according to the arrest warrant. The woman told detectives she found videos of the two on Toviano's iPad that were recorded on a clock with a built-in camera placed near the bed," according to The Advocate.
LSU released a statement on Toviano's situation: “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process.”
After signing with LSU as a Top 100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Toviano saw the field as a true freshman last fall.
He made the jump for the Tigers alongside fellow freshman Ashton Stamps with the pair seeing significant snaps in year one.
“It’s really just a next play mentality,” Toviano said during his freshman campaign in 2023. “You’re not going to win at the line every time. You’re not going to deflect the ball every time. There are going to be times when the offense makes a play and you just have to keep moving forward and not getting too wrapped up in the last play that just happened, good or bad.”
Toviano appeared in every game as a freshman and made three starts over the last five games. He finished his freshman season with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.
There's a cornerback battle heading into Fall Camp with freshman PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps looking to hold on to starting duties, but Zy Alexander and Jyaire Brown, among others, will be battling for first team reps.
