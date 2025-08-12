LSU Football Staffer Raves About a Critical Defensive Line Transfer Addition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were selective in the NCAA Transfer Portal following Spring Camp in Baton Rouge after adding only two newcomers.
The LSU staff added double-digit transfers during the winter window, but elected to add only a pair of highly-touted free agents in the spring.
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
Kelly has had rave reviews for the first-year Tiger where he's emerged as the defensive winner in Fall Camp this month.
"He's really flashed. He's doing a lot of good things. He brings a high motor, right? He's a guy that brings energy to the group, intensity to the group. I bring up that word again that was mentioned. I think that's bringing up everybody in terms of the competition level," Kelly said on Monday.
"His abilities fit the defensive structure that Blake likes to run, more aggressive, move in the front. And he just has a great sense in terms of getting off blocks. And sometimes that's a hard trait to teach. You just can or you can't. And he's very difficult to block."
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has also been pleased with what Gooden has provided the program in Fall Camp.
On Monday, the Tigers' defensive shot-caller took the podium to address the media where he raved about the South Florida transfer.
"I love it. That was a great pickup. Bernard Gooden has been a joy in every sense of the word to coach. He is high energy; you all probably hear him more than anyone on the field. In today's game, you even look in the NFL, a lot of really, really successful defensive tackles are going to be between 280 and 305 pounds," Baker said.
"The thing that he does really well, because he is so twitchy and has such good get-off, is that his second foot is in the ground before the offensive lineman."
Gooden is an "undersized" body in the trenches where he hovers around the 6-foot-1, 270-pound mark, but it's his effort that separates him from the pack.
"Even though he might be giving up 30 pounds, he's able to get leverage and get power, and the offensive lineman doesn't have his second foot in the ground," Baker said.
"One of the things that we did through the evaluation process, obviously being an undersized guy, is really evaluate him hard against the run, and we really liked what we saw and we really like what we see up to this point. He's done a great job creating havoc and holding point."
Gooden has emerged as a critical component to LSU's defensive line success across Fall Camp where he's virtually locked down a starting defensive tackle spot.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.