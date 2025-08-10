LSU Football Staffer Raves About a Pair of Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Additions
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in multiple immediate impact players via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with a focus on adding weapons on both sides of the ball.
Once the portal was open for business, Kelly and Co. reached out to Oklahoma Sooners transfers Bauer Sharp and Nic Anderson as the program intensified its push.
Now, after signing the pair of Southeastern Conference transfers, the Oklahoma duo has quickly turned heads in Baton Rouge.
On Friday, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan raved about his new weapos.
The Transfers to Know: Oklahoma Sooners Edition
Bauer Sharp: Tight End
The LSU Tigers added Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp in December after the talented SEC transfer made the move to Baton Rouge.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer.
"Having the tight end involved, I think that's two things. One, the whole tight end room has done great. Alex is doing a great job with those guys. The growth in Trey'Dez, what (Sharp) is doing on a day-to-day basis in terms of his consistency, has been huge, not just in the tight end room but also offensively," Sloan said on Friday.
"He brings a mindset to our practice. He brings a mindset to our offense. Our guys feed off of that. That's what I think has been critical. He plays hard every snap; he's going to give you everything he's got, and that's a physicality and violence in the run game. Then also, he's twitchy at the top of routes. He's been able to get separation.
"He's a really good ball carrier with the football once he catches it. He's been an awesome addition."
Sharp has been a stellar addition, but the overall talent-level in the tight end room is what has Sloan enticed at what's to come.
"Couldn't be more excited about him but couldn't be more excited about the growth that Trey'Dez has had and what Donovan's (Green) brought to the room as well. We have a lot more flexibility with more multiple people than maybe what we've had in the past."
Nic Anderson: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson made the move to Baton Rouge this offseason after a stint in Norman (Okla.) with the Oklahoma Sooners.
After a two-year run with the Sooners, Anderson elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last December prior to signing with the LSU Tigers.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 where his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
Now, he's making an instant impact in Baton Rouge.
"You've seen him on the outside. I think he's had a really good camp. Obviously, the first couple days, he was still going through some protocol and all that. I think he's had an extremely good camp. I couldn't be more excited about the way he's prepared and the consistency at which he's played every day," Sloan said.
"I think Coach Kelly has made some remarks about him. He's extremely talented and can help us in a lot of ways. I just want to continue to see him stack those days over and over. He definitely is a lot more comfortable within the offense than he was in the spring."
There's rapport being built between Anderson and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with Sloan highlighting the connection being created.
"That's been fun to see and watch him work and watch him gel with Nuss. And gel with the other guys. It's been good," Sloan said.
LSU will return to the practice fields on Monday for Day 10 of Fall Camp with the Tigers kicking off Week 3 in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.