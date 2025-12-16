LSU Football Star Linebacker Weighing Options Amid Lane Kiffin's Arrival With Tigers

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is weighing his options as he navigates which path to go down for the 2026 season.

The All-SEC linebacker shined across his sophomore campaign in 2024 after compiling 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks amid his breakout season in Baton Rouge.

But Weeks' junior campaign saw a decline in production after suffering an ankle injury midway through the year where he was sidelined for a majority of his third year with the program.

Now, after playing in just eight games in 2025, Weeks is preparing to make a decision on his future. Will he return for the 2026 season at LSU or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?

"I wish I knew, I really do wish I knew. I'm trying to figure that out right now," Weeks said. "We've had those conversations already so now I'm taking all the outside factors out of it and really making the decision for myself because I have to.

"Some people telling me to leave, some people telling me to stay but at the end of the day, it's what's the best decision for Whit?"

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker where he emerged as a top candidate for the Tulane Green Wave head coaching gig.

In what became Kiffin's first big win at the helm of the LSU program, the Tigers ultimately kept Baker in town - withdrawing from consideration for the Tulane job.

The move caught Weeks' attention.

"I'm excited. I think the biggest thing they were able to do is bring coach Baker back. That's huge for us playing defense. That's the biggest thing they've done all offseason," Weeks said.

"Now you have that foundation whereas if you do get rid of him, you're bringing in a whole new staff and you're starting from zero on offense and defense. He's so much fun to play for, he's such a good dude."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Weeks has a decision to make. Does he return for his senior campaign or depart for the 2026 NFL Draft?

All eyes remain on the talented defensive weapon as he prepares for a life-altering decision on his future.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: