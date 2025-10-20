LSU Football Starter Receives Major Injury Update Ahead of Texas A&M Aggies Matchup
No. 20 LSU will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on the docket for Brian Kelly and Co.
After a devastating loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past weekend, social media is buzzing surrounding the negative trajectory of the program in Baton Rouge.
“I just told our team, we had opportunities we just didn’t cash in on them. From an offensive standpoint, we had three opportunities to score that were field goals. Guys know we were playing a team that was going to make it very difficult for us to possess the football," Kelly said on Saturday.
"We had three possessions in the first half. So it’s like playing triple option, and we did not play well enough on either side of the ball to be the better team today. Vanderbilt was the better team today because they executed at a higher level. So when you look at it in its totality, defensively, not enough stops.
"Offensively, when we had an opportunity to score touchdowns, we had to kick field goals, and that was the difference in the game.”
Heading into Week 9, the Texas A&M Aggies are up next with the No. 3 ranked team in America heading to Baton Rouge.
Will the LSU Tigers return key components to the program's success after missing a pair of starters on defense along with LSU's starting left tackle exiting the game early?
One update is in on a starting offensive lineman.
LSU left tackle Tyree Adams departed Saturday's Week 8 contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores after suffering an ankle injury in the first half.
The Louisiana native did not return to the game with DJ Chester replacing him on the left side of the offensive line.
Late Sunday night, CBS Sports provided an update on Adams with the key component to the offensive line expected to miss Saturday against the Aggies - and potentially more time.
"It’s feared that LSU starting left tackle Tyree Adams could miss multiple games due to an ankle injury he suffered vs. Vanderbilt," CBS Sports wrote.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday from Tiger Stadium in a "must-win" for the Bayou Bengals.
