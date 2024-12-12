LSU Football Starting Offensive Lineman Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via social media on Thursday.
Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
Th4 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Jones, alongside projected first-round pick Will Campbell, became an effective tandem as one of the top offensive tackle duos in America.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Jones joins Campbell after electing to bypass his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jones wrote via social media:
“To my God and angels (Emery Jones Sr) that watch over me, I’m not done yet, I ask that you continue to watch over me and guide me throughout this next chapter of life,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “With that being said… I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Tigers!”
LSU will now have to replace four starters from the offensive line with both Jones and Campbell declaring for the NFL Draft after their junior seasons along with Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier out of eligibility.
The lone returning piece is center DJ Chester who is now the sole starter from the 2024 season on the offensive line set to stay in Baton Rouge.
It'll be a challenging offseason for the Tigers as they begin navigating for the future. With four offensive linemen departing, there is the expectation that LSU will add at least two transfers in the trenches over the next few months.
The Tigers signed an impressive 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by a pair of Top 50 linemen in America in Solomon Thomas (5-star) and Carius Curne (4-star), but experienced pieces will be key.
Now, LSU has seen Jones, Campbell and star tight end Mason Taylor forgo their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
All eyes now turn towards the NCAA Transfer Portal and the moves LSU's staff can make over the next few months leading into the 2025 season.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.